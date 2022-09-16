close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 21 views
no thumb


I’m disappointed but not surprised you use such a word
to describe the murder of five Jews included a baby in his crib.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response