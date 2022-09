Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





So spoke Christ’s Apostle Paul & Rome’s Constantine, some two millennia ago

and: with the birth of democratic liberalism

so spoke Prussia’s Alexander von Humboldt (1769 – 1859)

“We repel the depressing assumption of superior and inferior races of men … for all are in like degree designed for freedom”





Source link