Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





Christians and Muslims DO worship as they please in Israel and enjoy the same benefits in israel as their Jewish brethren do as long as they ARE citizens of Israel. Thousands of Arabs were offered citizenship in Israel and turned the offer down. That’s their bad. Mature adult people are responsible for their decision-making and the consequences of their actions. Tragically–most especially for themselves–the Palestinians have been given a pass on that reality which has resulted in a systemic “Learned Helplessness” made more dangerous by their ingrained and entitled rage.

What is also disturbing is that the forces most committed to forever stoking Palestinian vicitmhood are doing it in service to their own pseudo-political and personal agendas. As such, they are the ones exploiting the Palestinian/Israeli conflict for their own calculated reasons. Their largely rhetorical concern for the welfare and future of the Palestinians as human beings rather than political pawns is questionable.

The fact that you tried to divert attention away from an actual fact by dismissing it with (very telling) backwards rhetorical wave-of-hand,accompanied by the inevitabe subsititution of loaded slogans and unsupported flame-throws like “ethnic cleansing” is all too predictable. It won’t work with intelligent people who know the facts and who don’t already share your same prejudices.

As far as “land and property grabbing” is concerned, since the Palestinians and their supporters march around constantly, shouting their intent to grab everything and every square inch “from the river to the sea”, I think it is apparent who the land grabbers really are (HINT: It isn’t “Zionists”.) Just because Arabs plant a Olive tree on a piece of land and then take a picture of it doesn’t mean that land always (or ever) “belonged” to them. The Jews history in Judea and Samaria goes back for centuries.

Israel has been a legitimate nation-state entity since 1948. The Palestinians have been offered statehood at least five times under numerous and very generous two-state scenarios since that time. Unfortunately, hey have turned every one of those offers down, out of hand.

The Israelis ceded over the entire Gaza Strip to the Palestinians in the mid 2000’s. The extension of that gigantic olive branch by israel only ratcheted UP the Palestinians threats and violence.

The above are all facts. The Palestinians have been given numerous opportunities to negotiate peacefully and they have blown up every single one of them. They govern themselves in the two terrtiories they control now abysmally–they should be accountable for their own failures, just like everybody else in the world, including Israel.

Blaming “the Zionist entity” for everything under the sun has become a cottage industry for some, as well as a way for the rest of the world to avoid taking responsibility for its own worst sins. Jews refuse to be scapegoated any longer. If you find that inconvenient, too bad.

After the “Trans-Jordanians” (which is what the Palestinians were actually called back then) were induced by The Arab League to reject their first and best offer of soveriegn statehood under the original 1948 Mandate–in favor of waging a completely illegal war against Israel which they lost–Jordan comandeered a significant part of the land mass that would have comprised the new “State of Palestine” under the propsed terms of the mandate. Maybe the Palestinians and their “Anti-Zionist” cheering section should lobby the Jordanian govenrment to, in all historical fairness, give that proposed state land back to the Palestinians and their descendents. Given how supportive Jordan has always been of the “Palestinian cause”, I am sure they will be happy to oblige, if you only ask them nicely.





