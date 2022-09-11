Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





“The more you whitewash your ineffable long list of crimes since 1917…”

Only since 1917?

But it’s always been about . . . . us.

Surely you know all about it.

You’ve always known.

I know we couldn’t fool YOU.

So, why hide it any longer?

Why, it’s plain as the nose on your face

— so to speak.

After all, there was the Galveston Flood of 1900.

And the Black Death of 1348.

And the White Plague of 1650.

And the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004.

And 9/11.

And swine flu.

And Spanish Flu.

And Spanish Fly.

Every one of ’em a project of . . . . you-know-whom.

And who do you think was responsible for converting Corona from a Mexican beer to a Chinese virus?

Yep, you got it. It was. . . .US.

And who do you think was behind Hurricane Michael?

And Irma?

And Andrew?

And Maria?

And Katrina?

And Flopsy?

And Mopsy?

And Cottontail?

And Wynken?

And Blynken?

And Nod?

Not to mention, Larry?

And Curly?

And Moe?

— yup, you guessed it. It was US every time.

(Sneaky old buggers, we Jews, don’tcha know.)

But wait, wait, WAIT — there’s mmmore. . . .





