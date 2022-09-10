Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor

@Dihyia al-Kahina ; @leni ; @Nassir Khursaw ; and @Sinalco MKII-RT Banned

Holohoax Tales – Jew dresses up as H*tl*r to heal the suffering

Historical Lies Exposed

Story:

In the Pastoral beauty of Kibbutz Hatzor, a socialist collective community in southern Israel, lives one of the country’s most eccentric and open minded artists — a Holocaust survivor named Dov Or Ner.

The 92-year-old artist enjoys dressing up as H*tl*r as a form of self-therapy. It doesn’t happen every day, and he doesn’t have a

concrete explanation of why he does it. But he says it gives him peace and calm, and helps him heal the wounds of his tragic childhood.

“I don’t do art to influence people and tell them what to do, I believe

each artist should reflect the time period they lived in. I think this

is very important,” he tells i24NEWS.