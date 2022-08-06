Re: Amnesty slams ‘outrageous’ Israel for not releasing child prisoner, Manasra – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Amnesty slams ‘outrageous’ Israel for not releasing child prisoner, Manasra – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 6, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s disgraceful how Palestinians indoctrinate their children, and then the adults hide behind them. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden Health Update: President Still COVID-19 Positive but Claims He’s ‘Very Well’? next article US Senate Preps for Landmark Climate Legislation The author comredg you might also like Re: Pro-Palestine chairman of UK football club slaps down pro-Israel group over 'intimidation' Re: US seeks to turn Yemen truce into political process Re: Four dead, including 5-year-old boy, as Israel strikes Gaza Re: Four dead, including 5-year-old boy, as Israel strikes Gaza Re: Rising hate is fragmenting Israeli communities Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email