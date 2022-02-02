Re: Amnesty labels Israel an apartheid state





Amnesty International is a bit player compared to the United Nations (UN) which has become the world centre for disseminating and inciting Jew-hatred on virtually a daily basis.

Three totally-fabricated statements have been formulated and repeatedly propagated by the UN and parroted by organisations like Amnesty International:

• Jews have no right to live in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem

• Jews living there are doing so illegally in flagrant violation of international law

• Jews are the major obstacle to peace

These statements are false for the following reasons:

• Jews have the inalienable right to live in these specifically-designated areas of former Palestine for the purpose of reconstituting the Jewish National Home (“Inalienable Right”) – legally conferred by article 6 and article 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and preserved by article 80 of the UN Charter.

• Israel’s first Prime Minister – David Ben-Gurion – then the Representative of the Jewish Agency – emphasised the importance of the insertion of Article 80 into the UN Charter in evidence before the UN Special Committee for Palestine at Lake Success, New York on 7 July 1947:

“… Article 80 was adopted for this very special reason of Palestine… This is the special Article of the Charter which applies to Palestine. It was introduced only because of Palestine.”

• Article 80 preserves the Jewish People’s Inalienable Right notwithstanding the demise of the League of Nations on 19 April 1946.

Burying Article 80 of the UN Charter and the reasons for its inclusion in the Charter continues to be the fuel that enables the UN and Amnesty International to falsely condemn 600000 Jews for illegally living in areas where they are legally entitled to do so and from where all Jews were driven out and expelled between 1948 and 1967.

