Re: All of this injustice – Middle East Monitor





You have a good point as the 1947 UN Partition Resolution proposal was to provide for both an Arab and a Jewish State, living side by side in peace. The Jews agreed, collective Arab Countries chose war (as it turned out, bad choice). They chose war again in 1967 (again bad choice).

March 8th 1965

“We shall not enter Palestine with its soil covered in sand, we shall enter it with its soil saturated in blood” – President of Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser

Feb 22nd 1967

“it is the duty of all of us now to move from defensive positions to offensive positions and enter the battle to liberate the usurped land…Everyone must face the test and enter the battle to the end.” – President Attassi of Syria

April 8th 1967

“(this battle will be)…followed by more severe battles until Palestine is liberated and the Zionist presence ended.” – Syria’s information minister Mahmoud Zubi





Source link