Re: All forms of settlement building in West Bank illegal: EU

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: All forms of settlement building in West Bank illegal: EUMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 24, 2023 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Is the EU going to impose sanctions?? Dishonest Hypocrites! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tina Turner, legendary superstar and queen of rock ’n’ roll, dead at 83 next article Conciliation vs. anger: Martin Luther King and Joe Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors Re: Israel soldier arrested for racial attack against Palestinian minors Re: Germany pledges $134m to support Palestine Re: Israel ‘embarrassed’ UAE, so no other Arab state will normalise ties – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel soldier arrested for racial attack against Palestinian minors Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email