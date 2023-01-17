MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Algeria warns citizens after cat meat sold as 'rabbit'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 17, 2023 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yes, kangaroo meat is now solid in the meat dept of supermarkets. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Teramind’s Partner Program 2.0 Helps Channel Resellers to MSPs… next article Suspects arrested, HK$470,000 worth of crystal meth seized in Hong Kong hotel room raid The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel occupation forces bulldoze Greek Orthodox land in occupied Jerusalem Re: Israeli soldier killed, 3 injured in grenade explosion at West Bank base Re: Why does Israeli democracy matter, but Palestinian democracy doesn't? Re: Herzog: We are at the height of a profound disagreement that is tearing Israel apart Re: What will happen after the ICJ delegitimises Israel’s occupation of Palestine? – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email