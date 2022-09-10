MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Algeria to host Hamas-Fatah reconciliation talks MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 10, 2022 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Europeans got rid of their Jews at our expense and this is how the Jews they got rid of are behaving on our land. View post on imgur.com Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese president may enshrine his views on ‘one country, two systems’ principle for Hong Kong in Communist Party’s charter next article This combination of pictures created on Oct. 22, 2020 shows President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas urges UN to hold Israel criminals accountable Re: Algeria to host Hamas-Fatah reconciliation talks Re: German broadcaster DW adopts commitment to Israel in code of conduct Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Lebanon protestors storm Ministry of Justice HQ Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email