Nothing wrong with boycotting anything that highly offends you. I don’t buy anything that is offensive to my health or the health of my family, the environment, to innocent animals, etc. I definitely do not buy all the BS in the Bible, New Testament, and Quran. I am sure that is offensive to most people as well, but nobody cares what I think because I don’t run around expressing those beliefs in public in an attempt to manipulate the masses.





