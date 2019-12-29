Re: Algeria sees business as usual despite weeks of protests





While arrests continue, the first goodwill of Tebboune would have been to stop arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters and release those detained. He has done no such thing. Meanwhile he was elected fraudulently, even with the current statistics only 40% of Algeria voted, and I believe those statistics are highly dubious themselves. Tebboune is a perpetuation of the same mafia military controlled system, and yes you have valid points, saying better Tebboune then outside interference, but Algeria has had 60 years of corruption and this latest installed President will continue to be rejected without legitimacy. The Hirak and the general population at large are banned by law to form or hold public meetings, protest freely, and basic human rights are abused. Again if Tebboune legitimately cares what the people think, he should be allowing more freedom for the Hirak to organize, and represent themselves. The more the positions harden, the more stalemate on dialogue and negotiations, the more instability domestically with raging war going on all around. Dangerous.





