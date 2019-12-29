Re: Algeria sees business as usual despite weeks of protests





1-The first sentence already raised already my hackles: How can you say, Algerians voted for A. Tebboune. Have you seen a president elected with 8% participation for the election?

2-A. Tebboune was NOT elected but selected from the military junta…NOT ” freely-elected”!!

3-The Hirak, the protests have made A. Bouteflika out, which is a big step. He was running for a fifth Mandat and the military junta would have let him stay president.

I don’t know who wrote this article but I can only see 2 possible reasons why this article contains so many incorrect information: your journalist is outside Algeria and/or just copied information from the national TV-Channel, which is managed from the junta…





