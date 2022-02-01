Re: Algeria official: Morocco carrying out acts of war and targeting civilians with advanced weapons

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Algeria official: Morocco carrying out acts of war and targeting civilians with advanced weaponsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest ALGERIA WE HAVE A LOT GAS FORTUNATLY Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Nobel Peace Prize 2022 nominees include Myanmar’s shadow government next article Joe Biden calls late Betty White 'American treasure' in her NBC special The author comredg you might also like Re: Amnesty labels Israel an apartheid state Re: PA financial crisis affects salary payments Re: Amnesty labels Israel an apartheid state Re: US: Jewish teacher fired for ‘anti-Zionist’ views sues employer – Middle East Monitor Re: UAE intercepts Houthi missile during Israel president's visit Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email