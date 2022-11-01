Re: Algeria hosts divided Arab States for Summit

For Gulf States, warmer ties with Israel reflected years of changing political
priorities, including their overarching concerns about the regional role of Iran,
a foe they share with Israel.
The Iranians did not drop out of the sky, they occupy their own
land whereas the European Jews came from Hungary, Germany,
Ukraine, Poland, a European people that were completely unknown
to the people of the Middle East. These Europeans are known to
tell a fiction that they did not occupy Palestine but they were
returning to the their original homeland. The crimes
committed upon the Palestinians by these Europeans is completely
beyond description, they committed rapes, massacres, expulsions
and today Palestinians live a life of misery because this white
people came and occupied the land. What did Iran do to any
Arabs to harm them? I am not aware of any. For any
Arabs to claim the European Jews as your friends is completely
disgusting, makes me want to vomit. shame on you.