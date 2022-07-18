Re: Al-Aqsa Mosque: illegal settlers storm site





I can see why Memo is so upset about a few Jews touring the Temple Mount. In the picture accompanying this article, there are two men flashing peace signals with their hands and another man is carrying a baby in a baby carrier on his chest. Jewish Babies and peace signals must be Talmudic rituals disguised as peaceful strolling on the Temple Mount.

This peaceful like behaviour is what the Memo “according to administrators of the Noble Sanctuary” consider part of the “provocative tours around the courtyards of Al-Aqsa” by “dozens of Jewish extremists”.

Now contrast the peaceful behavior of these “dozens of Jewish extremists” to peace loving Palestinians who shoot Jewish worshipers at Joseph’s Tomb near Biblical Shechem, named Nablus now. Just last week two worshipers were shot at, one of which suffered a head wound. The Palestinians torched their car. On June 30, 2022 hundreds of worshipers were fired upon by Palestinian peace activists and 3 were injured. On May 25, 2022 hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and Molotov Cocktails art Jewish worshipers.

Twice in the last few months, Palestinian peace activists have attacked Joseph’s tomb, desecrated it, damaged it and set fire to it.

Even though the Oslo Accords provide that the Palestinians are to keep the area of the Tomb safe for Jewish worshipers and others, no Palestinian policemen protect the Tomb from Palestinian attacks. Palestinian police do not stop Palestinians from storming Joseph’s Tomb and attacking Jewish worshipers there. These attacks go on month after month an d year after year.

Most media like Memo never talk about the violent Palestinian Riders of the Storm who commit acts of terrorism against Jewish worshipers there. Instead in 1984 doublespeak fashion they talk about Jews peacefully strolling on the Temple Mount’ promenade as extremists storming the place.





Source link