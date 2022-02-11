Re: Al-Aqsa Brigades mobilises after Israel assassinates 3 Palestinians in Nablus





“The guns of glory will be pointed towards the usurping occupation and its collaborators,” Al-Aqsa Martyrs said in a press conference…”

It appears that the guns of glory came up short. Nablus was the terrorists’ Tombstone. The streets of Nablus became the OK Corral at high noon. The Israeli special op team dispatched the Palestinian Al-Asqa Martyr Birgade Cell in less time than it took the Earp brothers to kill the Clanton-McLaury gang. And like the Clanton-McLaury Gang the Palestinian terrorist gang died with their boots on which their mamas laced up for them in the morning. To their humiliation and shame the terrorists armed with assault weapons never even got one shot off.

After the special ops team confirmed the kill, it jumped back in their big yellow taxi and left without the Palestinians knowing what happen to their young terrorists and guns of glory. By the way the Israelis took their the guns of glory before they left.

Now no doubt some Palestinian informant is counting a pile of shekels which he or she considers more glorious than a trio of dead terrorists and their guns of glory.





