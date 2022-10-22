Re: After Truss, Israel hopes UK still plans to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

You’ve come a long way baby from being expelled over 100 times to being embraced by the same white people who used to expel you.
Here is only a partial list of the expulsions of European Jews:
Austria …………… 1394 1510 1559 1571 1593 1669 1670 1843
Bavaria…………… 1276 1446 1551 1815 1919
Belgium…………….1370
England………….. 1290
France……………. 1882 1306 1322 1394 1453
Germany…………. 1182 1349 1394 1615
Hungary…………… 1349 1360 1582
Italy………………… 855 1485 1492
Lithuania………….. 1495 1656 1753
Mainz……………… 1012 1438 1462 1483
Naples……………. 1497 1541 1553
Netherlands……… 1442 1444 1582
Poland……………. 1648
Portugal…………… 1919
Prague……………. 1557 1561 1744
Prussia…………… 1510 1843
Russia……………. 1654 1727 1740 1772 1804 1808 1853 1891
Slovakia……..…… 1380 1744
Spain……………… 1492
Strasbourg………. 1388 1514
Switzerland………. 1348
Ukraine……………. 1616 1648
Warsaw……………. 1484 1775