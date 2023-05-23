Re: After 75 years, the Nakba is ongoing

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: After 75 years, the Nakba is ongoingMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 23, 2023 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The UN is usually only too happy to comply. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Box truck crashes into security barriers near White House next article White House: driver detained after truck crashes into security barriers near residence The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran asserts sovereignty on islands claimed by UAE Re: Israel aims to be ‘AI superpower’, advance autonomous warfare – Middle East Monitor Re: The ‘Flag March’ reveals the Occupation’s dilemma in Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor Re: Spain rejects Israel latest rhetoric on holy sites Re: Spain rejects Israel latest rhetoric on holy sites Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email