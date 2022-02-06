MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: African Union summit reverses decision on Israel’s observer status – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 6, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Empty vessels make the most noise. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Reports of spyware use on key witness roil ex-Israeli PM Netanyahu’s corruption trial next article Joe Biden should be thankful he's polling better than Boris Johnson The author comredg you might also like Re: African Union summit reverses decision on Israel’s observer status – Middle East Monitor Re: Syria opposition holds conference in Qatar to counter normalisation with Assad Re: Syria opposition holds conference in Qatar to counter normalisation with Assad Re: Israel has lost the apartheid propaganda war Re: Can Qatar save Europe from a cold winter in the event of a Russia-Ukraine war? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email