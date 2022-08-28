Re: Afghanistan Central Bank assets cannot be seized by 9/11 victims, US judge says

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Afghanistan Central Bank assets cannot be seized by 9/11 victims, US judge saysMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 28, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Let it all be paid to Afghanistan. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Dozens of NY lawmakers want Mastercard, American Express to flag suspicious gun store purchases next article DNC chairman refuses to condemn Biden for labeling GOP as 'semi-fascism' The author comredg you might also like Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas Re: CIA found no evidence for banning Palestinian NGOs as ‘terror’ groups – Middle East Monitor Re: US "concerned" over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs, admitting lack of evidence for terror claims Re: IMF and World Bank must help countries on the brink Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email