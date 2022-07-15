Re: Activists urge Iranian women to publicly unveil to protest crackdown





Iran executes murderers and drug traffickers. Zios, Ameriacns and Canadians murder children. Thousands of innocent children.

If Zios and Americans want to get rid unwanted people, they just shoot them in streets or bomb their houses.

How many innocent people were shot dead in the streets by Zio and Americans?!

Canadians mass murder children and bury them. Who knows how many they are murdering now, that their graves will be discover years ahead. Those who murder thousands of children for racism, should talk at all about human rights.

WWW.scientificamerican.COM/article/canadas-residential-schools-were-a-horror/

WWW.nytimes.COM/2021/06/07/world/canada/mass-graves-residential-schools.html

How many people got shot, bombed, terrorized, starved and tortured to death by NATOGCC and their allies. i would say that number is zero in 2022.

You sure, Mass murder business has been slow in 2022. But it’s not Zero. Everyday people are being killed in Yemen, Gaza, Syria, Libya with western incited wars and genocides.

How many millions they murdered since 2000? Let’s ask Jullian Assange. Oh… We can’t. He’s in some dark prison for revealing tiny part of US, Zio and NATO crimes!!

This is just the children Zios have murdered in 12 days. Innocent children!!

WWW.nytimes.COM/interactive/2021/05/26/world/middleeast/gaza-israel-children.html

Zios have murdered 319 children in 2021. Imagine that. 319 innocent little children!! But you think you can criticize Iran for execution of murderers and drug traffickers.

WWW.btselem.ORG/press_releases/20220104_in_deadliest_year_since_2014_israel_killed_319_palestinians_in_opt

Don’t worry, by the end of 2022, we’ll know how many they murdered in that year.





