Re: Abbas: We will not allow Israel to target the Christian presence in Palestine





how much money does the palestinian terrorists authority owes Israel? Let put the squeeze on them. between gas, power, telecom, water and food the annual sum stands close to $1Bil.

We can stop all inflow and let the PA crash. After all while they cut employees salaries the leaders dress up like peacocks and terrorists families are getting paid, bonus for their murderous actions. I do hope Ben-Gvir or Smotrich will have a say on this matter





Source link