Re: Abbas warns of ‘unstoppable’ escalation if Israel changes status quo of occupied Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Abbas warns of ‘unstoppable’ escalation if Israel changes status quo of occupied Jerusalem – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 31, 2021 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Most Arab “leaders” are Not any better Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Investors choose India over China for startups in 2021 tech boom next article Sen. Mitt Romney: A report card on 2021 and a look at what comes next The author comredg you might also like Re: The last hours of 2021 in Gaza – Middle East Monitor Re: Turkey Finance Minister claims US Federal Reserve is owned by five families Re: Israel settlers aim to terrorise Palestinians our of their land, research finds Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf Re: Israel settlers aim to terrorise Palestinians our of their land, research finds Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email