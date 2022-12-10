Re: Abbas warns Israel of armed resistance, suspending security ties amid rising attacks against Palestinians





And what is your DNA my dear Helen? Are you not from the Arabian Peninsula 2000 miles away? And how many government leaders walk around testing other leaders DNA and say I will or will not deal with you depending on the results? You have actually harmed yourself with your DNA thing. By not dealing with the 8 million Israelis in a legitimate way, by not making peace when you had the chance that Israelis just went ahead with their agenda. So when you Palestinians had a chance at a good size state with East Jerusalem as a capital under the negotiations supervise by President Clinton there were only about 50,000 Jews in the West Bank and now there are 650,000 Jews in the West Bank. No one listens to your rantings and no world leader really listens to the Palestinians anymore. Have you not noticed that several Arab countries have now recognized Israel?





Source link