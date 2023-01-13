MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa IntifadaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 13, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest They were invented in the 7th Century BC. The end! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article MTR Corp vows to liaise with mainland Chinese counterparts after Hongkongers left waiting hours for high-speed rail ticket authentication next article Joe Biden’s documents mess The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel poverty rate rises to 2m Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says Netanyahu Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada Re: Israel investigates Neturei Karta visit to Jenin camp Re: Israel says its policy on Iran allows expanding ties with Arab countries Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email