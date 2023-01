Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada





The only true Palestinians are the JEWS, who became a nation in what was to become known as the Land of Israel.

To this day, the most common ‘Palestinian’ Arab NISBAS — clan surnames — bear witness to a persistent, inescapable fact: They invariably indicate a place-of-origin from somewhere OTHER than the land between the River & the Sea.

Behold:

al-Masri, al-Masrawa = Egypt

Khamis = Bahrain

Furuki, al-Faruqi = Mosul, Iraq

al-Araj = Morocco

al-Lubnani = Lebanon

al-Mughrabi = Morocco or No. Africa generally

al-Djazair = Algeria

al-Yamani = Yemen

al-Afghani = Afghanistan

al-Hindi = India

Iraqi = Iraq

Halabi, Halaby = Aleppo, Syria

el-Baghdadi = Baghdad, Iraq

Tarabulsi = Tripoli, Lebanon

Herraney, al-Hourani = The Hauran, Syria

al-Husayni, el-Husseini = Arabia

al-Sa’udi, al-Sa’ud = Arabia

Metzarwah, Massarweh = Egypt

Bardawil = Bardawil Lake, Egypt

Nashashibi = Syria

Ubayyidi, al-Obeidi, al-Abadi, al-Ubayyid = Sudan

al-Hamati = Hama, Syria

Bushnak = Bosnia

Zoabi= Iraq/Jordan

Turki = Turkey

al-Kurd = Kurdistan

Haddadins = Yemen Ghassanid

Abu-Kishk = Egyptian Bedouin

al-Shakirat = Egyptian Bedouin

al-Zabidat = Egyptian Bedouin

al-Aramsha = Egyptian Bedouin

al-Sayyid = Egyptian Bedouin

Qawasameh, Kwasma = Iraq

al-Arj = Morocco

al-Shishani = Chechnya

al-Dimashqi = Damascus, Syria

al-Hijazi = The Hejaz, Arabia

Ottman = Turkey

al-Zidan = Arabia

al-Qudwa = Syria

al-Takriti = Tikrit, Iraq

al-Ramadin = Arabia

Tiyaha = Arabian Bedouin

al-Jumblatti = Kurdistan

Yet not one single ‘al-Filastiniyya’ or ‘al-Filastini’ in the lot — How come, hmm?





