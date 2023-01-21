close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 10 views
no thumb


Share diddly with the Beta and Ashkenazi! IgnorantFookin’Twat!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response