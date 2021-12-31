Re: Abbas, Putin discuss developments in Palestinian cause

Your hatred for reality does Not make it “fake”, where:
{A} – I disagree with your choice of words (“colony, European, fake, stealing”), etc., but no matter.
The Jewish State of . ISRAEL . IS . CLEARLY . PERMANENT . & Significant to the Middle East.
So, regarding your question, “could Jews ever get away with” it? – Obviously, they already have,
in building a Jewish state that is, & will remain happy, democratic, prosperous, strong, & secure,
despite all the endless & impotent jihadist efforts to destroy it through “lawfare” and warfare.
And,
{B} – The only serious question remaining is “How long will Palestinians throw away the potential
for their children to have a decent future in their own Authority, through negotiations & compromise,
instead of continuing to . -1- encourage their martyrdom, and/or . -2- use them as human-shields,
in the futile & impotent jihadist resistance, of PLO terrorism & Hamas war crimes ?? “