Re: Abbas: Palestinians have right to defend themselves against Israel's crimes

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Abbas: Palestinians have right to defend themselves against Israel's crimesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 22, 2023 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest He’s YOUR powerless fool? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Taiwan suffers another diplomatic blow as Fiji pulls the plug on representative office’s name change next article Joe Biden Administration To Ease H-1B Visas For Skilled Indian Workers: Report The author comredg you might also like Re: US warns Israel escalation in West Bank will harm normalisation efforts Re: Hamas: shooting illegal settlers sends a message to the occupation authorities Re: Palestinian homes attacked by Israeli settlers and soldiers in occupied West Bank Re: Arab environmental head withdraws from EU training course due to Israel delegation presence Re: Arab environmental head withdraws from EU training course due to Israel delegation presence Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email