Re: Abbas: 'Do not deal with Israel government that does not recognise international legitimacy'





No one listens to the . Palestinians anymore. They will never get un membership and now several of his brotherly Arab countries have now recognized Israel. Israel for her size is such a powerful country. A world leader in Agricultural Science, Water Resource, computer science, desalination of seawater and unfortunately because of Arab hostility was still exist Israel has had to develop a very good military weapon production. Again no one listens to him calling the world not to deal with Israel when Israel has very good relations with the countries that count like China India Japan Korea Thailand Taiwan.





Source link