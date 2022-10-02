close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Abbas ‘dares’ US to prosecute Shireen Abu Akleh killers – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 25 views
no thumb


I suggest you stick to America – you don’t even know how your own country works! IgnorantFookin’Twat!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response