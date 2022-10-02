Re: Abbas ‘dares’ US to prosecute Shireen Abu Akleh killers – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Abbas ‘dares’ US to prosecute Shireen Abu Akleh killers – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 2, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I suggest you stick to America – you don’t even know how your own country works! IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Many Michigan Republicans Don't Seem Very Into Their Nominee For Governor next article Warm Russian ties are key to China’s Arctic aspirations: report The author comredg you might also like Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at home Re: Iraq: Drought pushes 3,000 families to leave homes Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East Monitor Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East Monitor Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email