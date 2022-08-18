Re: Abbas backtracks from ‘50 holocausts’ remark – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Abbas backtracks from ‘50 holocausts’ remark – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 18, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest This was a moment when he revealed his antisemitism in plain glory. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article America was built on the rule of law but Joe Biden and his team are tearing it apart at the seams next article America was built on the rule of law but Joe Biden and his team are tearing it apart at the seams The author comredg you might also like Re: Qatar: FIFA hospitality site lists Palestine instead of Israel Re: Are we ready to pay the price if the UK moves its embassy to Jerusalem? Re: Israel, Turkiye announce normalisation agreement, return of ambassadors Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalition Re: EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email