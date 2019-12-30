MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: A year in review: will 2020 be a game changer in Palestine?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 30, 2019 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Short answer to the question, “will 2020 be a game changer in Palestine?” — nope Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US Brushes Off Iraqi Criticism of Airstrikes next article México gastó 1.8 mdp en traer a Evo Morales The author admin you might also like Re: US air strikes welcomed by Bahrain, condemned by Iran Re: Gaza’s severe crises still unresolved approaching 2020 Re: US and Russian soldiers in Syria fist fight Re: US air strikes welcomed by Bahrain, condemned by Iran Re: PA: Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes is a war crime according to ICC Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email