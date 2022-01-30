Re: A victory for common sense and free speech in Germany





1. Do you get to disagree with the reality of the quotes? No. Do you think that Herzl didn’t know what he was talking about? Jabotinsky?

2. For your GED, don’t forget to take a geography course. Austro-Hungary )Herzl’s homeland) and Ukraine (Jabotinsky’s — though he said that Mussolini’s Italy was his spiritual homeland) are in Central and East Central Europe. SCANDINAVIA is in Northern Europe.

3. Arab and Persian Jews are second-class Jewish citizens in Ashkenazi-centric Apartheid Israel, most certainly not the ‘core’.

4. The Jabotinsky quote is from his Iron Wall book. His audience was Zionists.

5: Who knows? Anyone who is well-read in actual history and is not speculatively inventing ‘history’ to match preconceived bigotry.

6. Why do Zio-scum eschew the word ‘colonial’ now? Because ‘colonialism’ — the core of Zionist ideology — is an archaic and discredited racist idea.

7. Since the LoN never conferred on the foreign colonists any territorial rights whatsoever under the Mandate, those colonists had none. Never did.

8. Jabotinsky wrote ‘The Iron Wall’ after the Mandate was put into effect. (Actually knowing things always tops your kind of wishful-thinking rectal extraction.)

9. Once the Mandate was ratified, its terms (which never assigned territorial rights, never intended to; never envisaged a Jewish state) its terms would hold until the Mandate was terminated.





