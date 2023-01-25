Re: A State for some of its citizens: Captured black soldier’s saga highlights racism in Israel – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: A State for some of its citizens: Captured black soldier’s saga highlights racism in Israel – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 25, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest But only Apartheid Israel has codified it into its legal system. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House says Trump and Pompeo failed on Khashoggi accountability next article US Supreme Court denies review of Walmart racial bias suit The author comredg you might also like Re: Power shortage exacerbates in Damascus as Iran restricts cheap oil supply Re: US sanctions Lebanon money exchanger for alleged ties to Hezbollah Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Re: Russia slams NATO chief’s response to burning copy of Holy Qur’an in Sweden – Middle East Monitor Re: It is anti-Semitic to call Israel ‘apartheid’, says EU – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email