Re: A requiem for women across the world





Not a very serious article about women in Iran. Hatice Nur Keskin prefers to indulge herself in whataboutery. Not surprisingly she left out her native Turkey

turkishminute COM/2021/11/25/women-subjected-to-rape-sexual-harassment-in-custody-in-turkey-since-1997-report/

Most societies do have a problem with patriarchal discrimination against women. It is not hypocritical of French or Israeli women to support the women of Iran, nor do either have to pass Keskin’s arbitrary litmus test to legitimize their protests. While I strongly disagree with France’s position on the wearing of “conspicuous religious symbols in schools and government offices”, but it not gender based. It affects both men and women. I also feel that a hijab, if reasonably affixed, does not present a risk to safety for the wearer in most if not all sporting events.

I also object to the overturning of Roe vs Wade, but bipartisan support of the women of Iran is entirely welcome. Finding common cause may do more to change minds than anything else.

Keskin’s attack on Israel is unwarranted. There are approximately 40 Palestinian female prisoners out of a population of 4700, which is to say, less than 1%. There is no indication that they are singled out because of their gender or that they are “tortured”.

Having passed Keskins “objections” we can return to the subject at hand – the uprising and rebellion of the women of Iran against their patriarchal theocracy. These brave women deserve all of our support without qualification.





