Re: A month's notice: Why Burkina Faso ordered French troops out of the country





According to Aid to the Church— Most of the country is occupied by terrorist groups. Are they all Islamic in nature?

That is right, 50 percent of our territory is under occupation. Some groups have explicitly declared their intentions, but with others you need go no further than their names, such as the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), which explicitly aims to impose Islam on the whole country, including with terrorism. Of course, this implies having to suppress the current society, which is multireligious, and marked by dialogue and coexistence. The terrorists want to eradicate this society and all who do not profess the same brand of Islam as they do, including Muslims, which means that the terrorism is now aimed at society as a whole.





