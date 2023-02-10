MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: A month's notice: Why Burkina Faso ordered French troops out of the countryMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 10, 2023 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest they will love their relationships with Russia and China. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Irish dad of inspirational girl given 5% chance of survival now on way to beating cancer describes meeting Joe Biden next article As Joe Biden signals globalisation is in retreat, world is heading towards a dangerous future – Joyce McMillan The author comredg you might also like Re: A month's notice: Why Burkina Faso ordered French troops out of the country Re: The strong ties between Brazil and Arab countries are reflected by the trade figures Re: Barcelona freezes ties with Tel Aviv over Israeli apartheid practices Re: Egypt opens 4,000-year-old tomb on Luxor West Bank, oldest open to the public Re: ICJ sets date for investigation of Israeli occupation of Palestine Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email