Re: A historic decision regarding Palestine





{A} – Actually, its just another step in the usual meaningless direction, where

so called “Palestinians” already have 130 absolutely useless pro-Palestine resolutions, and

100s more of absolutely useless anti-Israel UN resolutions, so they are well accustomed to:

-1- Meaningless “historic decisions” by the UN,

-2- Meaningful historic military failures to destroy Israel, and

-3- Self-destructive “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns of riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes.

And,

{B} – It is time for so called “Palestinian” Arabs to finally take “a “step in the right direction”,

towards negotiations, compromise, and a peace agreement with the Jewish State of Israel





