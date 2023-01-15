Re: A historic decision regarding Palestine

{A} – Actually, its just another step in the usual meaningless direction, where
so called “Palestinians” already have 130 absolutely useless pro-Palestine resolutions, and
100s more of absolutely useless anti-Israel UN resolutions, so they are well accustomed to:
-1- Meaningless “historic decisions” by the UN,
-2- Meaningful historic military failures to destroy Israel, and
-3- Self-destructive “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns of riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes.
And,
{B} – It is time for so called “Palestinian” Arabs to finally take “a “step in the right direction”,
towards negotiations, compromise, and a peace agreement with the Jewish State of Israel