I think the Jordanians should return to the Palestinians the proposed “Palesitnian State” land mass, that had been designated in the original Partition Plan, that they ceded into THEIR own borders after they convinced the “Trans-Jordanians” (which was what the Arabs living in the region were called back in 1948)to reject statehood in favor of war.

That would be a “Right of Return” that would make moral and historical sense.





Source link