Re: 80% of children in Gaza suffer psychological distress: rights group





Hamas did not come from the Ukraine or Germany, Hamas are

indigenous to the land of Palestine. It is not only the occupation

of Palestine by the European Jews that bothers me but the fact

that these very foreign Europeans claim to return when there is

DNA confirmation that the European Jews are actually 100%

European. Only a group of very shameless people who look like the

European Jews would claim to return to Palestine because their

faces alone can tell you that they are a European people.

Don’t forget that in 1948 the European Jews murdered the Palestine

children by hitting them on the head with sticks until their heads

fractured.





