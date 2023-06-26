Re: 80% of children in Gaza suffer psychological distress: rights group

Hamas did not come from the Ukraine or Germany, Hamas are
indigenous to the land of Palestine. It is not only the occupation
of Palestine by the European Jews that bothers me but the fact
that these very foreign Europeans claim to return when there is
DNA confirmation that the European Jews are actually 100%
European. Only a group of very shameless people who look like the
European Jews would claim to return to Palestine because their
faces alone can tell you that they are a European people.
Don’t forget that in 1948 the European Jews murdered the Palestine
children by hitting them on the head with sticks until their heads
fractured.