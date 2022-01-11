close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: 8 homeless as Israel forces Palestinian Jerusalemite to demolish his home

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 4 views
no thumb


So no link. How is that not a surprise?

Thank you for proving that you are a fraud.

Zion heil!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response