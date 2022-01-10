Re: 8 homeless as Israel forces Palestinian Jerusalemite to demolish his home





How can it ‘pay’ when permits are allotted on an ethnic basis? The ‘wrong’ ethnicity (actual natives) is constantly denied permits because they are the wrong ethnicity. One of HRW’s prime examples of the existence of apartheid in Apartheid Israel is the Jerusalem city plan which projects percentages of which ethnicity lives where and their number. Imagine if New York City issued permits based on race according to a racially conceived city plan.

NO civilized state issues permits on a racial basis. Only Judeo-Nazi Apartheid Israel.





Source link