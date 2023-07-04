Re: 5 Israelis hurt in car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv





Hi friend,

Understand that moving to Palestine, hence having a stronghold all to themselves was a dream-come true for the savage khazars. They finally got a place where they may slaughter and destroy as much as the please, along with exposing their depravity and utmost dishonesty. They get all excited in advance of a bloodbath and extreme destruction in many ways. That is the true khazar, uncivilized by choice. Russia-Ukraine-Armenia-Spain-China-S.America, and oh! a kingdom of their own where they may indulge with impunity in all possible crimes by just being backed up by those who do not want to see them back…They do however, being so pervasive……..and the future of our Free nations is so gloom. How right Maurice Samuels, You Gentiles.

https://educate-yourself.ORG/cn/We-the-Destroyers-Chap9-You-Gentiles-Pub1924.pdf

And another author by the same name: https://www.sup.ORG/books/title/?id=17721





Source link