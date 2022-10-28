Re: 5 ex-European ministers label Israel an apartheid state 





The ex-ministers fall victim to the imperial verbal sleight-of-hand. No suprise since they are all from Imperial vassal states. The ‘rules-based’ international ‘order’ is the one where the Empire makes up the rules on the fly. A case in point: a Ukrainian burning a Russian soldier alive with a Bandera smoothie (aptly named after the Jew murdering Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera — a petrol bomb) is a hero worthy of admiration and accolade for resisting foreign occupation, while a native Palestinian throwing a rock at the soldiery of the Apartheid Israeli occupying forces in the occupied West Bank is a ‘terrorist’ deserving only death. Dem’s dat makes the rules…

Outside the Empire, what is sought is a return to a LAW-BASED order where the Geneva Conventions mean something, where the Apartheid Convention means something, where the laws that already exist make atrocities like the naked aggressions against Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Haiti and a host of other countries where the Empire’s violence and rapine has lead to the deaths of over a million people in the last 20 years.

Under the willy-nilly ‘rules-based’ pseudo-‘order’, those brown-skinned mass casualties are just so much chaff in the Imperial mill. mainly because they have brown skins.





Source link