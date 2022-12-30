Re: 48,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during 2022





Today, there is DNA, and DNA has confirmed that the European Jews are in fact 100% European. The European Jews have no goddamn business being on Palestinian soil except as parasitic foreign elements .

The first one is their European DNA and the second one is their Middle Eastern DNA

Andy Cohen — 100% — 0%

Ben Shapiro — 100% — 0%

Josh Peck — 100% — 0%

Kira Kosarin — 100% — 0%

Lewis Black — 100% — 0%

Nina Totenberg — 100% — 0%

Zac Posen — 100% — 0%

Gideon Levy — 100% — 0%

Neil Gaiman — 99.6% — 0%

Alan Dershowitz — 98.5% — 0%

Larry David — 98% — 0%

Bernie Sanders — 97.7% — 0%

Tony Kushner — 97.5% — 0%

David Pakman — 96.9% — 0%

Rabbi Rutten — 96.6% — 0%

Alex Feinberg — 93.6% — 0%

Sheryl Sandb — 99.8% — 0%

Andy Nyman — 99.9% — 0%

Mila Kunis — 96.0% — 0%

https://bit.lY/3qrdGWX





Source link