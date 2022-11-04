Re: 4,196 births in besieged Gaza in October – Ministry – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 4,196 births in besieged Gaza in October – Ministry – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 4, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Good golly Mrs. Molly Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House's Sullivan visits Zelenskyy in Kyiv to announce U.S. military aid, 'steadfast' support The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Re: World leaders congratulate Israel Netanyahu on election victory Re: Israeli extremist MK to escalate targeting of Palestinians, Arabs if he became minister Re: Israel settlers attack Palestine homes, vehicles in West Bank Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email