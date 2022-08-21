Re: 4 Palestinians injured by Israel army fire in West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 4 Palestinians injured by Israel army fire in West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 21, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WHEN THE MOON HITS YOUR EYES LIKE A BIG PIZZA PIE , THAT’S AMORE. I liked that song. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article PLA adopts nuclear deterrence to stop foreign intervention on Taiwan: analysts next article Xi Jinping asked Biden to stop Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, report says The author comredg you might also like Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East Monitor Re: France’s ambiguous relations with Terrorism – Middle East Monitor Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East Monitor Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East Monitor Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email